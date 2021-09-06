JD.com says Founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
China’s JD.com said on Monday Founder and Chief Executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant’s long-term strategy, creating the new role of President to run the company’s day-to-day operations.
The move comes as several other founders of China’s tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as Chief Executive and his board seat.
The new role of President will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD’s biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.
Liu, who started the company that would become JD.com in1998, will also spend more time mentoring younger management and contributing to the revitalisation of rural areas, JD said in a statement.
“Looking to the future, the correct long-term strategic design, the growth and development of young talents, and the healthy and coordinated development of various business units will continue to be the driving force for JD, in doing the hardest and most challenging, but right and most valuable things for the industry,” Liu said in the statement.
Liu owns nearly 80 per cent of JD’s voting power, according to its 2020 annual report, and some investors have previously raised concerns his tight control, coupled with the lack of an obvious successor, had posed a management risk.
His control of the company became a focus after he was arrested in the US city of Minneapolis in 2017 following a rape allegation, which he denied. Liu was not charged but the incident caused a storm on Chinese social media.
Xin Lijun, who previously headed up JD Health,will take over from Xu as JD Retail’s Chief while Jin Enlin will become JD Health's new CEO.
Following Xu’s promotion, Liu will retain his board seat andposition as CEO of JD.com, a company spokesperson confirmed.
In 2019, Alibaba Group Holding co-founder Jack Ma formally stepped down as Chairman of the e-commerce giant, handing over reigns to Daniel Zhang.
In 2021, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming announced he would step down from his role as CEO, while Pinduoduo Inc founder stepped down as Chairman following an earlier resignation of his CEO title.
Chinese authorities have also launched a wave of new industry regulations and penalties since late 2020, many of which have targeted the internet sector in particular.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...