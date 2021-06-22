Jet Airways case: NCLT approves resolution plan by Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan consortium

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
A ray of hope for Jet Airways. The Mumbai bench of NCLT has approved the resolution plan submitted by the Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan consortium subject to approvals.
The two-judge bench comprising Justices Janab Mohammed Ajmal and V. Nallasenapathy said: “Resolution plan approved, subject to certain approvals."
Jet Airways was grounded on April 17, 2019 over unpaid dues to the tune of ₹8,500 crore. The lead lender, State Bank of India had then dragged the airline to the insolvency court. On June 20, 2019, the case was admitted. It has been over two years since then.
The resolution professional, Ashish Chhawcharria had conducted at least four rounds to invite interest for the debt-strapped airline. However, neither of them had fructified into a resolution plan.
Mid-last year, the consortium of Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital submitted a firm resolution plan for the national carrier. On October 17, 2020, the creditors approved the plan and submitted the plan to the NCLT for approvals. It's been seven months since the NCLT has been reviewing the contours of the plan with a fine-tooth comb.
The consortium has been requesting for the erstwhile slots of Jet Airways. Landing slots are an important intangible asset for an airline, and it often costs a lot of money to grab a premium slot. Jet Airways had one of the most premium slots available at metro city airports in the country.
Post the temporary grounding of Jet in 2019, the slots were allotted to other airlines. The consortium was hellbent on getting the slots back, and had sought responses from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The consortium has also had multiple meetings with the MoCA and DGCA over the past several months regarding the same.
Regarding the slots, the judges said: “The matter of the slots will be up by the concerned authorities.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...