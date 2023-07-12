Future Enterprises Ltd‘s (FEL) resolution professional has issued a provisional list of three eligible prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) — Jindal (India) Ltd, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and GBTL Ltd, under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest for FEL by PRAs was June 30. The deadline for submission of resolution plans by PRAs is August 24.

As at March-end 2022, the assets under possession of the corporate debtor (CD) stood at ₹714.91 crore. As at March-end 2022, the assets under possession of the CD stood at ₹2,644.80 crore.

As at March-end 2022, the Corporate Debtor provided leased Retail Infrastructure to Praxis Home Retail Limited aggregating ₹92.35 crore.