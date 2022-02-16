Jindal Stainless, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad sign MoU for R&D

New Delhi, Feb 16 Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), India’s largest stainless-steel manufacturer , and the Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad has signed an MoU to jointly carry out research and development on various projects.

With this partnership, JSL would take up research, new product development, environment safety, and skill development along with IIT (ISM).

According to Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, JSL will take up projects that will harness its industrial excellence and the institute’s technical prowess.

This MoU is in line with JSL’s efforts to promote industry-institute partnerships and open collaborative avenues between scholars and industry technocrats for mutual benefit, the company said in a statement.

Value creation

Both partners will explore research and development opportunities across frontiers like assessing physio-chemical properties and combustion characteristics of coal samples, ESG measures, pelletisation projects, water balancing, soil and geosynthetic studies, among other verticals.

JSL has a coal-based power plant and better expertise in selection of coal on right parameters, storage and handling, pulverize and efficient combustion of mixed coal as a recipe has lot of value creation, which the MoU will help drive.

The stainless steel-maker will support the institution in form of paid summer internships to students, aligning projects for M-Tech students with JSL-specific requirements, and hiring envirotech and electrical/metallurgical graduates on merit basis.

Additionally, IIT (ISM) will introduce Executive Development Programs in its curriculum which will be supported by JSL.

In the past, the company has inked MoUs with other institutions like IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-BHU, OP Jindal University, Raigarh, UPES Dehradun and MNIT – Jaipur.