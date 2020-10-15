Jindal Stainless launches second phase of co-branding programme

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Jindal Stainless Ltd has launched the second phase of its nationwide pipe and tube (P&T) co-branding programme, ‘Jindal Saathi 2.0’. The company aims to increase its market share to 60 per cent in the P&T segment by the end of FY22.
According to industry estimates, the current market size of the P&T segment is approximately ₹7,000 crore, and is growing at a rate of 10-12 per cent annually, a company statement said.
Also read: Promoters may re-merge two listed Jindal Stainless entities
The first phase of this initiative was launched by the company in July 2019, to address the issue of counterfeiting in the stainless steel P&T market. According to company estimates, Jindal Stainless’s market share in this segment has grown from approximately 44 per cent to 50 per cent after the launch of this initiative.
Jindal Stainless has also expanded the scope of the programme from 28 cities in Phase 1 to over 270 cities and towns in Phase 2. These include metros and tier I & II cities, which house major and minor P&T markets.
“We’ve been able to bring down the share of counterfeit supplies in the market from 25 per cent last year to 20 per cent this year. The counterfeit industry not only harms us, but also the MSMEs operating in this segment, which constitute around 75 per cent of the total P&T market,” said the company’s Managing DirectorAbhyuday Jindal.
--
Regards,
Twesh Mishra
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
₹1210 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1196118012251240 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Chemicals at current levels. After ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...