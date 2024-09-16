Naveen Jindal promoted Jindal Steel (JSPL) and Jindal Renewables (JRPL) on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for implementing the country’s biggest green hydrogen project in the steel sector. The MoU outlines JSPL’s plan to integrate green hydrogen into its Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) units in Angul, Odisha.

“This initiative represents a significant leap towards low emission steel production,” JSPL said in a statement.

The first phase will see Jindal Renewables develop a green hydrogen generation capacity of up to 4,500 tons per annum, with operations expected to commence by December 2025. In addition, the project will also entail supply of 36,000 tons of oxygen per annum that will be used in the Angul steelworks.

Jindal Renewables will also be supplying 3GW of renewable energy to JSPL’s facilities thereby reducing the steelmaker’s dependence on coal fired energy by 50 per cent in the next 2-3 years.

“By integrating green energy and green hydrogen into our production processes, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting a new benchmark for the Indian steel industry,” Sanjay Singh, Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs at JSPL said.

JSPL will provide essential infrastructure and support, while JRPL will handle the development and operation of the green hydrogen and renewable energy facilities.