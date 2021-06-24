Jio ready to launch 5G: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will become the first company in the country to launch 5G services.

The company is ready with the entire 5G network and infrastructure across the country, and also at its centre in Navi Mumbai, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.

“We will be the first to launch 5G in the country,” Ambani added.