J&J pays ₹25 lakh each to three victims of faulty hip implants

Pharma major Johnson & Johnson has paid ₹25 lakh each to three victims of its faulty acetabular surface replacement (ASR) hip implants in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

According to Uttar Pradesh Drug Licensing and Control Officer AK Jain, the company has given compensation to three patients who had undergone revision surgeries for the faulty implants made by the company.

The Delhi High Court had in May directed Johnson & Johnson to make an interim payment of ₹25 lakh each to the 67 patients who have undergone revision surgeries.