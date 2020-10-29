JK Paper reports net profit ₹33.40 crore in Q2

JK Paper Limited registered a consolidated net profit of ₹33.40 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2020-21. The company had reported a ₹120.39 crore consolidated net profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income for the company for the quarter under review stood at ₹659.98 crore (₹815.81 crore)

“Covid -19 continued to affect the operations adversely during the quarter in view of closure of educational institutions, schools, colleges and commercial printing,” a company release said.

However, there is an improvement in demand compared to the preceding quarter on resumption of economic activities in many sectors and full recovery in the market is likely to be gradual, it added.