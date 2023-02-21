Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has appointed Rajan Amba as its Managing Director from March 1, 2023.

Rajan will join Jaguar Land Rover from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where he is currently Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care.

“I have immensely enjoyed my stint at Tata Motors and look forward to the next one at Jaguar Land Rover, an iconic automotive brand, which I hugely admire. I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy,” said Rajan Amba.

Amba succeeds Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on March 31, 2023.

“Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers,” said Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover.