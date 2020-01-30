JLR CEO Ralf Speth to step down in Sept

Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR)’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, has decided to retire from his current role at the end of his contract term in September 2020, Tata Motors Ltd said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

“I am delighted that Ralf has agreed to maintain his relationship with JLR by becoming non-executive Vice-Chairman. Ralf will also remain on the board of Tata Sons,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Tata Motors said that a search committee has been formed which will work with it to identify a suitable successor in the coming months. “I feel very honoured to have worked with so many dedicated and creative people, both inside and outside of JLR. We have elevated Jaguar and Land Rover. I want to say thank you for all their support and commitment. Personally, I am looking forward to new and exciting challenges,” said Speth.

This comes even as JLR has been improving its performance in the previous two quarters, on the back of its recovery in China and Project Charge, the restructuring programme that began early in the fiscal.