JLR launches new Discovery Sport at a starting price of ₹57.06 lakh

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Tata Motors-controlled British luxury brand Jaguar Land on Thursday launched the new Discovery Sport in India at a starting price of ₹57.06 lakh for the S model and ₹60.89 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE model.
The new Discovery Sport SUV comes with the BS-VI compliant 183 kW Ingenium turbocharged petrol powertrain and 132 kW Ingenium turbocharged diesel powertrain options.
Delivery of the diesel-powered new Land Rover Discovery Sport has now begun. Delivery of the petrol-powered version will be announced separately, the company said.
Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said the new Discovery Sport is a ‘bold evolution’ of the original design, incorporating the latest in technological advancements. “Fuelling the spirit of adventure, the vehicle consists of improved features that not only enhance the capability of the vehicle but also elevate the complete driving experience. It further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio,” he said.
Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the company said, the Discovery Sport has an all-wheel drive and hill descent control in place to “make the hardest of drives seem effortless”. With its all-terrain progress control (ATPC), it can maintain a steady speed in the most challenging conditions, it added.
JLR also claimed that the new Discovery Sport is available with a refreshed interior and exterior, as well as new technologies. It comes with an all-new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights, rear LED lights and animated directional indicators, it said.
JLR vehicles are available in 24 cities in the country, through 27 authorised outlets.
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Accurate performancemeets strong hardware
Job loveLove is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with ...
The audio legend combines good sound with a unique designthat will suit some
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...