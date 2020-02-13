JLR launches new Discovery Sport at a starting price of ₹57.06 lakh

Tata Motors-controlled British luxury brand Jaguar Land on Thursday launched the new Discovery Sport in India at a starting price of ₹57.06 lakh for the S model and ₹60.89 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE model.

The new Discovery Sport SUV comes with the BS-VI compliant 183 kW Ingenium turbocharged petrol powertrain and 132 kW Ingenium turbocharged diesel powertrain options.

Delivery of the diesel-powered new Land Rover Discovery Sport has now begun. Delivery of the petrol-powered version will be announced separately, the company said.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said the new Discovery Sport is a ‘bold evolution’ of the original design, incorporating the latest in technological advancements. “Fuelling the spirit of adventure, the vehicle consists of improved features that not only enhance the capability of the vehicle but also elevate the complete driving experience. It further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio,” he said.

Key features

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the company said, the Discovery Sport has an all-wheel drive and hill descent control in place to “make the hardest of drives seem effortless”. With its all-terrain progress control (ATPC), it can maintain a steady speed in the most challenging conditions, it added.

JLR also claimed that the new Discovery Sport is available with a refreshed interior and exterior, as well as new technologies. It comes with an all-new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights, rear LED lights and animated directional indicators, it said.

JLR vehicles are available in 24 cities in the country, through 27 authorised outlets.