Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will locally manufacture Range Rover and Range Rover Sports in India cutting the luxury car prices up to 20 per cent.

Tata Motors-owned JLR will manufacture the Range Rover and Range Rover sports in its Pune facility. Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE and Discovery Sport are also locally manufactured.

The Range Rover will now cost ₹2.6 crore and ₹2.36 crore, while the Range Rover Sport will cost ₹1.4 crore.

The carmaker is anticipating 50 per cent growth in sales for Range Rover with the local production. “Today JLR has brought in a host of brands and it is going through a phenomenal transformation. It is a superb feeling that the Range Rover will be manufactured in India,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairperson of the Tata Group.

Robust demand

An assembly line will be set up for the manufacturing of luxury cars with an annual production capacity of 10,000 units. 80 per cent order book for the company comprises Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in the country.

The Range Rover SUV demand more than doubled to 4,099 units in FY24. The company reported a revenue of £29.0 billion in FY24.

“We are expecting a positive growth in sales of 50 per cent with the local production of Range Rover. The vehicle prices will reduce up to 20 per cent and we can increase personalisation for the cars. We will also introduce all exclusive India cars,” Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, told businessline.

Further, the luxury carmaker is planning to introduce six electric vehicles in the next four years in India with Range Rover BEV to come in first. The company plans to expand its presence across India.

“JLR is present in 21 cities across India and we are actively working to expand the presence. We plan to add four cities every year,” added Rajan Amba.