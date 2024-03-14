JM Financial Private Equity has invested ₹45 crore in Energy Beverages, a fast-growing national bottled water brand “Clear”.

The company has emerged to become a leading player in the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants & cafes) segment and is gaining a footprint in the retail market in India. Nayan Shah has over 18 years of experience in the beverage industry.

With a pan-India footprint, the company is strategically expanding its distribution across the nation. Proceeds from the investment will support brand building initiatives and enhancing the existing capacities and distribution network of the company.

Darius Pandole, Managing Director (Private Equity), JM Financial said the Indian bottled water market is highly under penetrated and fragmented and there has been a structural shift in consumption from the unorganised to the organised market, owing to factors such as hygiene, and a general rise in health awareness in a post-Covid world.

This is the fifth investment from the Fund III, and is in line with its stated strategy of investing in growth–oriented companies in the mid-market space.

