JSHL gets international certification

New Delhi, Mar 10

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd has obtained an AS 9100D Certification, a quality management system for aviation, space, and defence organizations, thereby enabling it to get listed in OASIS - the Online Aerospace Supplier Information System database. Listing on OASIS would allow it to showcase offerings to aerospace manufacturers.

AS 9100D certification

The AS 9100D certification journey was driven by the top management and implemented by a team of around 120 people across the supply chain, within 15 months, JSHL said in a statement.

According to Abhyuday Jindal, MD, JSHL, the company aims to become a globally certified, end-to-end solution provider in aviation, defence, and space sectors.

“As an internationally recognized benchmark, AS 9100D will help us gain competitive advantage in the global and domestic aerospace marketplace, helping us expand our international footprint,” he said.

With aerospace emerging as a growing market, and the Centre’s emphasis on Make in India, AS 9100D Certification is a prime requirement to gain greater access into this segment.

JSHL has been catering to the requirements of organizations like ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and BDL (Bharat Dynamics Ltd), VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre) among others.

In the past, the company supplied 15CDV6 for Satellite Launch Vehicles, Project Gaganyaan, Nuclear Submarine Missile System etc. It is also the first Indian Company to supply critical materials for rocket motor booster application for ISRO.