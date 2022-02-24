JSL appoints Deepak Agrawal as its Odisha unit head

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), India’s largest stainless steel manufacturing company has appointed Deepak Agrawal as the Unit Head of its manufacturing facility in Jajpur, Odisha.
Prior to this, he was responsible for overseeing the Hot and Cold Rolling Divisions, and managing the Civil, Projects, and Customer Supply Management functions at the plant.
Agrawal has over three decades of experience in the metals sector.
Published on
February 24, 2022
