hamburger

Companies

JSL appoints Deepak Agrawal as its Odisha unit head

Abhishek Law 9821 | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: jordachelr

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), India’s largest stainless steel manufacturing company has appointed Deepak Agrawal as the Unit Head of its manufacturing facility in Jajpur, Odisha.

Prior to this, he was responsible for overseeing the Hot and Cold Rolling Divisions, and managing the Civil, Projects, and Customer Supply Management functions at the plant. 

Agrawal has over three decades of experience in the metals sector.

Published on February 24, 2022
Jindal Stainless Ltd
Orissa

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you