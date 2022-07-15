JSPL consolidated net jumps to ₹2,771 cr

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹2,770.88 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, on account of higher income.

The company's "total profit" was at ₹14.25 crore in the April-June period of 2021-22, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, its total income rose to ₹13,069.17 crore from ₹10,643.17 crore a year ago.

Expenses were higher at ₹10,566.64 crore as against ₹7,233.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with investments of ₹90,000 crore across the globe.