Companies

JSPL targets less than ₹30,000 cr debt: Naveen Jindal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. File Photo   -  BusinessLine

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has set a target to reduce its net debt by more than ₹ 10,000 crore to below ₹ 30,000 crore. A company statement said that the group also aims to take EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization) to more than ₹12,000 crore on a consolidated yearly basis over the next two years.

Speaking at JSPL’s 40th AGM, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL said, “Though there is slowdown, our company is comfortably placed in the market with our value added and niche products. The company would be more aggressive in marketing its products and would continue to look to divest the non-core assets, to reduce debt to the target level.”

“The company has successfully reduced its net debt by more than ₹4000 crore in the last fiscal and will continue to work towards doubling the EBITDA in next 2-3 years,” he added.

Published on September 30, 2019
company information
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Subhash Chandra hasn't fled the country, clarifies son Punit Goenka