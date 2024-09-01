JSW MG Motor India on Sunday said its retail sales increased 9 per cent year-on-year to 4,571 units in August.
The company had sold 4,185 units in August 2023.
Over 35 per cent of all retail sales were new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include the ZS, the company's flagship electric vehicle, and the Comet, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.
On September 11, 2024, the automaker will launch a new model, Windsor, it added.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.