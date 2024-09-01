JSW MG Motor India on Sunday said its retail sales increased 9 per cent year-on-year to 4,571 units in August.

The company had sold 4,185 units in August 2023.

Over 35 per cent of all retail sales were new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include the ZS, the company's flagship electric vehicle, and the Comet, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

On September 11, 2024, the automaker will launch a new model, Windsor, it added.