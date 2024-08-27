JSW Neo Energy Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has been awarded a 200 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) today. This award increases JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity to 17.2 GW, including 2.9 GW of hybrid capacity. The company aims to reach an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from its current 7.5 GW.

In the early session, the shares of JSW Energy Limited were trading on the BSE today at ₹725.10 up by ₹9.70 or 1.36 per cent.

JSW Energy’s portfolio now comprises 7.5 GW operational capacity, 2.3 GW under construction, and a 7.3 GW renewable energy pipeline. The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity. With this latest project, JSW Energy moves closer to its goal of achieving 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh energy storage capacity before 2030.

The company, part of the $24 billion JSW Group, has set a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. JSW Energy operates across various power sector value chains, including generation and transmission.

