JSW Paints’ monthly sales cross ₹100 crore in October

Driven by economic recovery, JSW Paints reported that its monthly sales crossed ₹100 crore last month. The development puts the company on track to achieve the goal of crossing ₹1,000-crore revenue in this fiscal.

In the first half of FY22, the company has grown about 120 per cent on a year-on-year basis. During this period, its decorative business trebled in size and completed its national roll-out.

JSW Paints has rolled out an Employee Stock Options Plan ‘JSW Paints Kshitij ESOP 2021’.

The ESOP plan recognises the efforts made by employees and empowers them to create further value for themselves by shaping the future growth of the business.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Paints, said the business has recorded healthy revenue and margin growth during the first half.

The product launches across the country with any-colour one-price offerings have been well received, he said.

The stock options granted to employees across rank and file will enable each member of the team to equitably participate in the next phase of the company's growth, he said.

AS Sundaresan, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Paints, said with an average age of below 30, employees are working with a start-up mindset and achieved ₹100-crore monthly sales in such a short time.

JSW Group has been rolling out stock options across its businesses. The Group has already rolled out stock options to all its employees in steel and energy businesses.