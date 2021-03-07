JSW Steel completes US mill upgrade

JSW Steel USA will restart production at the electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mill in Mingo Junction, Ohio on Monday.

The upgraded EAF will allow the Mingo Junction mill to produce 12-inch slabs that will be supplied to the company’s pipe and plate mill subsidiary in Baytown, Texas and other customers.

Last July, the company suspended production at its US subsidiary Mingo Junction due to fall in demand and used the closure of factory to upgrade the equipments.

The company planned to remove the 1.5 mtpa electric arc furnace and replaced it with a new Tenova Consteel EAF with the same capacity.

Along with EAF, the company has also restarted the plate mill ahead of schedule on February 25. The plate mill has undergone equipment upgrades to enhance production capacity.

The pipe and plate mill in Texas registered sales volumes of 18,183 tonnes of plates and 150 tonnes of pipes in the December quarter. It reported EBITDA loss of $8.45 million for the December quarter.

The HR coil manufacturing facility at Ohio logged sales volume of at 10,892 tonnes and EBITDA loss of $21.26 million.