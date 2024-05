JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production in April remained almost flat at 21.21 lakh tonnes (LT).

Its consolidated output was 21.13 LT in April, 2023, the company said in a filing on Saturday.

In India, the company produced 20.55 LT crude steel against 20.33 LT a year ago.

The production of JSW Steel USA - Ohio fell to 0.66 LT in April from 0.80 LT in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the $23 billion JSW Group.