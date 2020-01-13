Companies

JSW Steel crude steel production declines 5% in Q3

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 13, 2020

JSW Steel on Monday said that its crude steel output registered a decline of 4.9 per cent to 4.02 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The company’s crude steel production in the year-ago period was 4.23 MT, the steel major said in a filing to BSE.

The production of flat-rolled products declined by 1.3 per cent to 2.86 MT, while production of long-rolled products declined by 14.4 per cent at 0.89 MT in Q3 FY20, it said.

JSW Steel is flagship company of the diversified $ 14 billion JSW Group.

