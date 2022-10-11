JSW Steel, the flagship company of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group, has joined as the newest participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). With this, JSW Steel has become the fifth Indian company in the ‘Industrial Mining and Manufacturing’ category to join the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

The UN Global Compact encourages companies to conduct businesses responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN’s Ten Principles.

It also commits companies to take actions to advance broader social benefits, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With over 20,000 companies in over 160 countries participating and over 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact holds members to the highest sustainability standards. JSW Foundation, the social arm of the JSW group is already a member of UNGC and part of the India local network of UNGC.

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD, JSW Steel and Group CFO said a majority of JSW’s strategic focus areas and organisational goals have been formulated to align with the UN SDGs.

Participation in the UN Global Compact requires signatories to report yearly on their commitment to the universal sustainability principles and development goals.