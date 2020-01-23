Companies

JSW Steel plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

JSW Steel on Thursday announced its plan to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

The proceeds will be used to meet long-term working capital requirements, refinance existing debt, general corporate purpose and ongoing capital expenditure, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a filing to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“The committee of directors of the issuer (board) approved the allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 1000,00,00,000,” the company said.

The shares of JSW Steel were trading at Rs 265.50 a piece on BSE, down 0.11 per cent from the previous close.

Published on January 23, 2020
JSW Steel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bengaluru-based bike rental start-up Bounce raises over $100 million in funding