JSW Steel USA has entered into an agreement with Primetals Technologies to upgrade the slab casting infrastructure at its Mingo Junction, Ohio plant in the US.

The project encompasses steelmaking, secondary metallurgy, and continuous casting processes. It is expected to enable JSW Steel USA to produce a wider range of slab steels, diversifying its product portfolio for additional markets.

Work on the project will be completed in the second half of 2025.

Primetals Technologies will install a 230-tonne vacuum tank degasser (VTD) with a dry mechanical vacuum pump system.

This will be North America’s largest twin-station VTD, allowing JSW Steel USA to produce cleaner steel and reduce levels of carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and sulfur at different process steps.

Jonathan Shank, Chief Operating Officer at JSW Steel USA - Mingo Junction, said the project will strengthen the company’s commitment to sustainability while providing additional momentum for growth through the expansion of its product portfolio.

Joerg Buttler, Head of Upstream Business, Primetals Technologies USA, said that by working closely with JSW’s Mingo team, the company has created a custom design that worked for the space, budget, and metallurgical targets.