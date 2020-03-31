Jubilant Life Nanjangud plant closed as some staff found Covid-19 positive

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Tuesday said its Nanjangud plant in Karnataka has been shut until April 10 and all the employees are under self-quarantine after some of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.
On March 26, the district administration of Nanjangud informed the company that one of the employees from the Nanjangud plant has tested positive for Covid-19.
The employee is under medical supervision at a government hospital and is recuperating well, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to the BSE.
“We have been again informed that some more employees from the same plant have also tested positive for Covid-19,” it added.
“The plant, which is part of Jubilant Generics Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of a material subsidiary of the Company, has been temporarily shut down until April 10, 2020 and all the employees are under self-quarantine,” it said.
When contacted, the company did not provide the number of employees who have tested positive.
“Health and safety of our employees as well the nearby community is of utmost importance to us. We have been taking all the necessary precautions like sanitising the buses, temperature checking at the gate, providing sanitisers in all offices and following all the government directed protocols on health and safety,” Jubilant Life Sciences said.
In a statement, the company said the entire plant area is being sanitised again.
“To facilitate the well-being of our employees, we are arranging food and other necessary items. We are also distributing nose mask and soap/sanitiser within the local community and providing all the help and support to the community and to the local administration,” it added.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...