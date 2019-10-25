Jubilant Life Sciences Q2 net profit rises 19%

Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 at ₹249 crore (₹210 crore).

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review remained almost flat at ₹2,266 crore (₹2,269 crore).

Commenting on the company’s performance, Shyam Bhartia, Chairman, said, “We witnessed steady performance in revenue and improvement in operating profits in second quarter. Pharmaceutical segment revenues grew 9 per cent both in year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, led by growth in all key businesses.”

In the Life Science Ingredients (LSI) segment, while the company witnessed good growth in Specialty Intermediates and Nutritional Products businesses, the overall revenue was down 15 per cent year-on-year due to lower input prices of acetic acid and higher molasses prices in the Life Sciences Chemical business, a company release said.