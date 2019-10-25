Companies

Jubilant Life Sciences Q2 net profit rises 19%

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 at ₹249 crore (₹210 crore).

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review remained almost flat at ₹2,266 crore (₹2,269 crore).

Commenting on the company’s performance, Shyam Bhartia, Chairman, said, “We witnessed steady performance in revenue and improvement in operating profits in second quarter. Pharmaceutical segment revenues grew 9 per cent both in year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, led by growth in all key businesses.”

In the Life Science Ingredients (LSI) segment, while the company witnessed good growth in Specialty Intermediates and Nutritional Products businesses, the overall revenue was down 15 per cent year-on-year due to lower input prices of acetic acid and higher molasses prices in the Life Sciences Chemical business, a company release said.

Published on October 25, 2019
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BioE Holdings inks pact with National Cancer Institute