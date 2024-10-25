Jumboking, a leading vegetarian burger chain, aims to dominate the takeaway and fast-service segment by targeting high-traffic locations such as metro stations and office complexes. The company has laid out ambitious plans to expand its presence to twelve major cities within the next 18 months, aspiring to become the second-largest brand in the country.

In a competitive landscape where larger brands grow at about 12-15% annually, Jumboking claims to have outpaced them. “Our goal is clear: to double in size every two to three years. It’s a steady pace, like marathon running, where maintaining a consistent rhythm sustains energy. This strategy has helped us build long-term momentum, especially in the brick-and-mortar space where rapid scaling poses unique challenges,” Dheeraj Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of Jumboking Foods Pvt Ltd told BusinessLine.

Currently, Jumboking operates 120 stores in Mumbai, with a growing presence in Delhi (40 stores), Hyderabad (9 stores), and Bangalore. The brand plans to enter Chennai next year and reach the top 12 cities across India within 18 months. “The potential in these markets is massive, with room for 1,500 to 2,000 stores, and our vision is to tap into that scale,” he said.

A key aspect of Jumboking’s growth is its unique business model, which contrasts sharply with traditional dine-in competitors. While brands like McDonald’s and Burger King operate large 2,000 sq ft outlets, Jumboking focuses on compact 200 sq ft takeaway-only locations in high-footfall areas like metro stations. This model has proven highly successful in Mumbai and Delhi, where the convenience-driven approach has gained traction. The company expects similar success in other major cities, including its upcoming expansion into Chennai.

“We’re not just competing with larger brands; we’ve created a unique sub-category in the burger space,” Gupta stated. He stated that the takeaway segment has become increasingly important as consumers seek fast, contactless food options in the post-pandemic era. While dine-in experiences still have their place, Jumboking prioritises fast service for people on the go. “The demand for on-the-go, affordable meals is growing, and we are positioned to cater to that need across India,” he added.

Gupta further explained, “We aim to dominate high-traffic locations such as metro stations, airports, and office complexes. Over the next 5-7 years, India will witness significant growth in metro infrastructure, with around 2,000 new stations expected. Just as malls feature a McDonald’s, we believe there should be a Jumboking at every metro station—a fast, convenient choice for commuters and office workers.”

Jumboking is also exploring opportunities in international markets such as Dubai, New York, and London, where there is interest in introducing the brand to metro systems. “We are assessing the regulatory landscape for potential international expansion while maintaining our commitment to a 100% vegetarian identity, even in markets with higher meat consumption. For instance, in Dubai, we might offer vegan options or mock meat to cater to local tastes,” he said.

Jumboking’s vegetarian focus has proven beneficial, as customers trust the brand to avoid cross-contamination with non-vegetarian items. “We are known for offering the widest variety of vegetarian burgers in Mumbai, with eight different options, giving us a competitive edge over brands like McDonald’s, which offer only one or two. Customers often say they choose Jumboking for vegetarian burgers and McDonald’s for chicken. We embrace this positioning, which reflects a strong market-driven preference,” Gupta added.

