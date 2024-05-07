Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-run SJVN to supply 320 megawatts (MW) of firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) for 25 years.

The agreement sets the stage for the development of around 1 gigawatts (GW) capacity across Gujarat and Rajasthan. The 25-year PPA, secured at a tariff of ₹4.38 per unit reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable energy and strategic goals for growth, Juniper Green Energy said.

“As our single largest project execution to date, this PPA propels our operational and under construction capacity to an impressive 2.5 GW. With this PPA, the company ventures into more complex and technical solutions to provide FDRE with energy storage and hybrid power projects,” it added.

Through this project, the company anticipates an annual generation of 2,179 million units (MU), which will offset around 20,41,811 tonnes of CO 2 annually.

These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance the energy access for around 4.34 lakh households, fostering substantial community development and supporting regional sustainability efforts.

The firm will set up 150 MW of solar power capacity in Gujarat and the remaining 780 MW will come up in Rajasthan. It will be a mix of solar, wind and battery.

Juniper Green Energy CEO Naresh Mansukhani said: “This PPA with SJVN demonstrates our capability to undertake and successfully deliver large-scale, impactful hybrid projects, combining solar, wind and battery storage, that drive the national agenda for a sustainable future.”

Juniper is an independent renewable energy power producer and currently has an operational portfolio of about 1GW with an under-construction capacity of 1.5 GW and a development pipeline of close to 5.5 GW of solar, wind and hybrid projects. It offers end-to-end internal competencies in EPC and O&M services for its renewable projects.