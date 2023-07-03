Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, and American cult bike maker, Harley-Davidson, on Monday launched the first motorcycle — X440 priced at ₹2.29 lakh, going up to ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) — under their partnership that began in 2020. Both the companies have an ambitious target going forward, out of this joint venture and there will be more such products in the future. businessline caught up with Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, and Jochen Zeitz, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Harley-Davidson, to talk more. Edited excerpts:

Q What are your future plans and what other models are expected for the Indian market from this partnership?

Zeitz: First, we want to celebrate how far we have come. We started this partnership in 2020 when we spoke for the first time and it’s exciting to be here to launch our first product in collaboration — X440. So what we want to focus on is — when we successfully launch in India, and get a good chunk of the premium segment with this motorcycle, which fits right into strategy that we launched in 2020 and 2021 — to selectively expand in each category with Harley Davidson.

Munjal: Both Jochen and I firmly believe in long-term relationship, and not one of the relationships. Hero has this urge of expanding the markets, reaching out to more and more customers, with whatever we have done in the past also. By bringing to the table this unique value proposition, we are a serious player to bring such products in the long time. The premium segment in India is close to 25 per cent of the overall motorcycle market and last year, it went up by 30 per cent, which is twice the rate of non-premium. And, if you look at the segment in which we are launching this, it is one-third of the premium bike units.

Q What about servicing of the motorcycles that you had sold in India in your earlier operations?

Zeitz: Our international motorcycle services (are being done) by Hero since it overtook the distribution of Harley-Davidson in 2020 and that will continue. At this moment, services will be available in our existing Harley-Davidson network and also on the Hero network.

Q There are many premium offerings in the market — so what kind of volumes do you see from this particular model? More established players (like Royal Enfield, Bajaj-Triumph partnership) are also there around the same segment.

Munjal: I don’t know of any other established player who has history longer than the 120 years of Harley-Davidson. So I would say Harley-Davidson is the most well established brand and player in motorcycling. Yes, it is the first time that Harley is coming into the 440cc segment in India, but with joint collaboration, joint creation, and co-creation of this particular bike with engineers from Milwaukee (Harley headquarters in the US), CIT (Centre of Innovation and Technology) Jaipur and Hero Tech Centre of Germany (Munich)... it is a fantastic product.

At Hero, this clearly will elevate the entire premiumisation strategy. And, for this bike, there are 100s and 1,000s of customers out there who would want to buy a Harley-Davidson, but so far were out of their reach/ pockets. But, now it is going to be affordable for them and we expect fairly large numbers to come in for this particular model.

Q How would the sales network be for this product?

Munjal: This product will be sold through the current Harley dealerships plus select Hero dealerships. We will be launching a range of premium stores as well and 100 premium stores will come up by March 2024. Premium stores are not only for distribution but also about enhancing the premium image.

Q Will there be multiple types of bodies or co-branding of this product in the same platform?

Munjal: On the same platform, Hero is also developing its own bike with a ‘Hero’ badge which we will be launching within this fiscal year in the fourth quarter. So you will see products with different styling, features, sound and different performance as well. The bike will be quite different from X440 even though it will be from the same platform, may be because of different consumers. From this platform, we will be providing different kinds of bikes.

Q How do you take this partnership beyond India? Do you see this partnership also transitioning into the EV segments?

Zeitz: Right now, the focus clearly is on Harley-Davidson X440 for the Indian consumers... one step at a time. For the first time that Hero has gone up to this particular segment, this size of an engine... we have beautiful products with great performance. We want to prove ourselves that there are consumers out there and then talk about other things.

Q Do you think ‘Made in India’ Harley bikes, especially in the premium segment like these, will have acceptability in the US or Europe?

Zeitz: We used to manufacture Harleys in India, so I think it is well accepted... But, right now the focus is only on the Indian market and growing our business in India because we see a great potential in the premium segment.

Q Harley-Davidson’s global sales have fallen in the past few years. What kind of expectations do you have with such particular products in your global sales?