Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Jyothy Labs Ltd on Monday posted a 64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended September 30,2022.

The company reported ₹69 crore net profit during the quarter against ₹42 crore during the same quarter last year. It also reported a 32.6 per cent increase in its profit sequentially compared with June quarter with ₹52 crore profit.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 11.7 per cent to ₹646 crore duringSeptember quarter as compared to ₹578 crores posted in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations also grew 10.4 per cent for the quarter against ₹585 crore reported during the June quarter.

The company delivered sales of ₹659 crore, an increase of 12.6 per cent against the same period last year.

“We continue to focus on investing on our brands and build wider direct distribution to strengthen our consumer franchise. We have continued to deliver double digit revenue growth with robust performance for the last few quarters and will focus on relentless execution and are determined to continue to win market share by building scale in our operations,” said MR Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited.