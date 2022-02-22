hamburger

K Swaminathan takes charge as Repco Home Finance MD & CEO

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, February 22  | Updated on: Feb 22, 2022

He was appointed for a period of three years with effect from February 21, 2022

Chennai-based Repco Home Finance announced that K Swaminathan has taken charge as Managing Director and CEO of the company with effect from Monday. 

In a regulatory filing, the housing finance company said, its Board, at its meeting held on February 14, 2022, approved his appointment as Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. 

He was appointed for a period of three years with effect from February 21, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders, the company added. 

Swaminathan, a commerce graduate, is also a member of The Institute of Cost Accounts of India and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (ICFAI). He is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and has around 35 years of experience in the banking industry.

