K Swaminathan takes charge as Repco Home Finance MD & CEO

Chennai-based Repco Home Finance announced that K Swaminathan has taken charge as Managing Director and CEO of the company with effect from Monday.

In a regulatory filing, the housing finance company said, its Board, at its meeting held on February 14, 2022, approved his appointment as Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

He was appointed for a period of three years with effect from February 21, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders, the company added.

Swaminathan, a commerce graduate, is also a member of The Institute of Cost Accounts of India and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (ICFAI). He is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and has around 35 years of experience in the banking industry.