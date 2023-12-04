Manufacturer and supplier of the PVC based products, Kaka Industries, has announced its plan to install 1300 KW solar power plant at its new factory in Lasundra, Gujarat, spanning 7,00,000 square feet.

The project is scheduled to be fully commissioned by the end of January. The solar power plant is estimated to have an approximate lifespan of 25 years.

Chief Financial Officer of the company, CA Chintan Bodar, expressed, “Our new factory’s substantial electricity consumption necessitates a strategic approach to manage costs effectively. With the prevailing upward trend in electricity costs, the solar power plant is poised to significantly enhance our cash flow. By reducing power costs, we anticipate a notable improvement in the company’s overall profitability in the years to come.”

According to the company’s estimates, the cost of the solar power plant is expected to be recouped through energy savings within the first four years of operation.

The company’s stock is up by 2.90 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹173.90.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit