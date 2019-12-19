Companies

Kali Prasad to be on TiE Global Board

TiE Global Board of Trustees has named Kali Prasad Gadiraju, former president of TiE Hyderabad Chapter as its newest board member from January 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2021. He will serve the board for a period of 2 years.

Kali Prasad is a former leader of EY. Under Kali’s leadership, TiE Hyderabad chapter had the notable ‘TiE Cohorts’ program which brought a shift in the cohesiveness of the group and bagged TiE Global’s most innovative new program award in 2018.

The student platform TiE-Grad which expanded across the country and brought back many global investments for our Hyderabad students, won global recognition for best support for young entrepreneur’s award in 2019.

