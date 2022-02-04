Kalyan Jewellers Q3 net up at Rs 135 crore

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has posted 16 per cent growth in consolidated PAT at Rs 135 crore in Q3 of FY22 compared to Rs 115 crore in Q3 of FY21.

The total revenue for the quarter recorded a 17 per cent rise at Rs 3,435 crore, compared to Rs 2,936 crore for the same period during the last financial year. The company recorded EBITDA of Rs 299 crore, compared to Rs 288 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The total standalone revenue for India was Rs 2,880 crore, as against Rs 2,497 crore in Q3 of the last financial year.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd said, “The overall Q3 performance has been very satisfying, with strong momentum in revenue and footfalls across geographies. At the start of this quarter (Q4), we witnessed Covid induced weekend lockdowns, leading to showroom closures in some regions. We are also seeing weddings and celebrations being postponed. However, due to its resilient nature, we expect demand to bounce back in the subsequent quarters, like we saw in the previous year”.

Currently, the company’s retail footprint is spread across 151 stores in 21 states and four countries in West Asia, with a retail area exceeding 5,00,000 sq ft.