Kalyan Jewellers has announced that it will launch 33 new showrooms by Diwali 2023. It is now present across 22 States and Union Territories in India as well as four countries in West Asia.

Currently, the company has 77 showrooms in South India, 55 showrooms in the North and Central India, 25 in West India, 18 outlets in East India, and 34 in West Asia.

The upcoming showroom launches scheduled for October include Kishangunj, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Hajipur and Kankarbagh in Bihar, Faridabad and Panipat in Haryana, Jajpur in Odisha, Barnala and Chandigarh in Punjab, Solapur in Maharashtra, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, Purlia in West Bengal, Kasipur in Uttarakhand as well as Moradabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Alambagh and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In metros, the company will launch showrooms at Bandra, Mulund and Goregaon in Mumbai, Barasat and Barrackpore in Kolkata, and Chandni Chowk and Shahdara Road in New Delhi.

Following the phygital model, Kalyan Jewellers’ digital-first jewellery platform—Candere— will be expanding its retail footprint with seven new showrooms before Diwali. As part of this, the company has announced that it will be opening 3 outlets in Mumbai, 2 in Bengaluru, one each in Kerala and Bihar.

TS Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we embark upon the next phase of growth, our aim to ensure sustained growth while expanding our market presence from strength-to-strength.”

The jewellery brand is planning to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, while significantly expanding presence across metro cities in non-South markets.