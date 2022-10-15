Kamakshi Sudpack announced the inauguration of its flexible packaging manufacturing plant at Bavla near Ahmedabad.

The plant has been set up with an investment of ₹200 crore and brings together the strengths and synergies of the two companies.

Germany-based Südpack is a leading manufacturer of high-performance films for food, non-food, and medical packaging, and has invested in Kamakshi Südpack, (earlier known as Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt. Ltd.) the producers of printed flexible packaging materials.

The project was taken up after the two companies entered into an agreement in July 2019, and the plant was commissioned in June 2022.

The plant is spread across 2.25 lakh square feet and has an installed capacity of 24,000 tonnes per annum (TPA). It will cater to the maturing packaging needs in the Indian market. The plant will make a diversified range of flexible packaging products providing barrier properties, aesthetics and convenience to users.

The new plant is expected to be fully operationalised by January, 2023, the company said in a statement.

Growth strategy

Harish Goel, Chairman and Managing Director, Kamakshi Südpack, said, “The plant will boast well-designed infrastructure which will include modern extrusion, printing, coating, lamination and bag making capacities.” The plant is a green building as per the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) norms and it shall comply with good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and international regulations and standards of the food industry, Goel informed.

“We understand the Indian markets and they bring the latest technology complementing each other. We will also foray into the newer product segments as specialty product offerings,” he added.

The investment is a further step towards the international growth strategy of the Südpack Group.

Tharcisse Carl, Managing Director, Südpack Group, said, “We see a growing demand for high-quality barrier, medical and lidding flexible materials in the Indian market mainly due to the evolving matured packaging needs in the Indian sub-continent arising from constant demographic changes.”

“We have found a reliable partner in Kamakshi with shared synergies, a 360-degree approach, strategy and high standards of quality and service to our customers,” Carl added.

Kamakshi already has a packaging manufacturing plant in Changodar on the outskirts of Ahmedabad with an installed capacity to make 3,600 MTPA flexible packaging material.

The ancillary machines for bag-making can manufacture 20 crore pouches and 10 crore poly bags per month.

Kamakshi currently caters to FMCG, snack foods, seeds, agrochemicals, edible oil, dairy products, personal and home care products, pharmaceuticals, retail apparel, and the courier sector among others. Besides catering to the Indian market, it also exports to Africa.

