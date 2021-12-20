KAnalysis Consultants to set up ‘Help-Desk’ to assist e-commerce players and manufacturers

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
KAnalysis Consultants, a Delhi-based Intellectual Property (IP) boutique firm which manages global IP portfolios for clients, plans to set up a ‘Help-Desk’ to assist and guide India’s e-commerce players and manufacturers, helping them grow and achieve international levels.
The proposed Helpdesk is expected to provide a boost to the MSME sector, enabling them and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups to find advice on going global and becoming more relevant.
The essential endeavour of the firm is to make smaller businesses and start-ups fully aware of their rights and privileges, especially from the IP, trade, product, and taxation perspectives, KAnalysis Consultants said.
One-stop solution
The firm was started by a group of engineers and attorneys in 2007 and manifesting its emergence in the sector, KAnalysis is now seen as a one-stop solution for all national and international e-commerce businesses assisting over 800 players globally and managing 20,000 IP rights for clients across 26 countries.
Nilanshu Shekhar, Managing Partner, KAnalysis said : “The idea is simple – we shall ensure that every Indian entrepreneur is guided on IP and business aspects towards going global. Getting protected on the Intellectual Property matters is one facet while handholding small businesses towards going outward needs coaching and exposure, which the current ecosystem lacks.
Few people who have gained awareness through peers and some of our clients as well who once introduced to this idea have been doing exceedingly well. Buoyed, by these successes we decided to go forward with this initiative of setting up a help-desk that would enable Indian SMEs / Startups/Individual sellers to cater to the more developed markets like US or Europe@, Shekhar said.
The crux lies not in filing and securing registrations across the globe, but in preparing businesses for the future. Most small businesses do not know whom and how to ask for such advice, and if this is made accessible there would be many more success stores to follow, according to Shekhar.
“Our aim is to nurture small manufacturers towards harnessing the vast e-commerce space in an optimized manner by providing hand-held guidance to navigate this complex maze. Our experience of working with over 800 global manufacturers and sellers gives us the unique advantage in providing a bird’s eye perspective in the local or global marketplace”, he added.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...