Karnataka remained the top State for cumulative installations in solar open access capacity so far in this calendar year, while Maharashtra and Gujarat ranked second and third. These 3 together account for 54 per cent of the 4.8 GW capacity added during the 9-month period of this calendar year, according to a report by Mercom Capital, according to a report by Mercom Capital.

Karnataka alone contributed nearly 29 per cent of the total installations, followed by Maharashtra with over 14 per cent and Gujarat with 11 per cent. However, in the September 2024 quarter, Maharashtra emerged as the leader in new solar open access capacity additions, accounting for nearly 27 per cent of the installations. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh followed closely, contributing 24 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of the new projects commissioned during the quarter.

In total, India added 4.8 GW of solar open access capacity during the first nine months of 2024, a significant increase of nearly 69 per cent compared to the 2.8 GW installed during the same period in 2023. This marks a new milestone, as the capacity added during this period surpasses the total annual installations of previous years.

As of September 2024, the cumulative installed solar open access capacity stood at 17.8 GW.

Despite the overall growth, Q3 2024 saw a dip in installations, with only 1.1 GW of new capacity added—representing a decline of more than 36 per cent from the 1.7 GW installed in Q2 2024. Year-over-year (y-o-y) growth also showed a 6.5 per cent decline.

The slowdown in Q3 was attributed to several challenges, including delays in project timelines due to limited transmission infrastructure and difficulties in land acquisition. Other factors such as delays in grid connectivity approvals and the higher costs of ALMM-enlisted (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) Indian modules compared to imported alternatives also contributed to the decline in solar installations.

“Though infrastructure and regulatory issues pose challenges, solar energy continues to thrive as the most affordable alternative to traditional power sources, said Priya Sanjay, Managing Director at Mercom India.

As of September 2024, the solar open access project pipeline stood at 24.1 GW under development or in the pre-construction phase. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu accounted for more than 80 per cent of the projects in the pipeline, signalling strong future growth in these key solar energy hubs.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit