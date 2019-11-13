KEC bags new orders across transport, railways, Transmission and Distribution businesses

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
KEC International, an RPG Group Company, has bagged new orders of Rs. 2,255 crore across urban transport, railways and Transmission and Distribution (T&D) businesses.
The infrastructure EPC provider in a statement said that it has won T&D projects worth Rs 885 crore. This includes 400 kV transmission line and substation orders from a Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) entity under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), a 765 kV transmission line project from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) and 220 kV GIS Substation project along with associated overhead lines and cable works from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
Further, KEC’s urban transport business has bagged an order of Rs. 853 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 10 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The business has secured an order of Rs. 517 crore for the construction of roadbeds, major and minor bridges and associated civil works, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in India. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “This widens our presence in the urban transport sector. The order wins from PGCIL and the state power utilities, further strengthens our position in the domestic T&D market.”
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The government and the RBI should work together to get the lending cycle back on track
The 5 plans listed here are a starting point for insurance but it is recommended that people go for ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...