KEC bags new orders across transport, railways, Transmission and Distribution businesses

KEC International, an RPG Group Company, has bagged new orders of Rs. 2,255 crore across urban transport, railways and Transmission and Distribution (T&D) businesses.

The infrastructure EPC provider in a statement said that it has won T&D projects worth Rs 885 crore. This includes 400 kV transmission line and substation orders from a Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) entity under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), a 765 kV transmission line project from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) and 220 kV GIS Substation project along with associated overhead lines and cable works from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Further, KEC’s urban transport business has bagged an order of Rs. 853 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 10 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The business has secured an order of Rs. 517 crore for the construction of roadbeds, major and minor bridges and associated civil works, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in India. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “This widens our presence in the urban transport sector. The order wins from PGCIL and the state power utilities, further strengthens our position in the domestic T&D market.”