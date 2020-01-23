Companies

KEC bags orders worth ₹1,255 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

RPG Group Company KEC International has bagged new orders of ₹1,255 crore across its Transmission & Distribution, railways, civil and cables business.

The T&D business and SAE Towers have won orders worth ₹510 crore for projects in Africa, West Asia and the Americas. KEC’s railway business has bagged orders of ₹449 crore for Overhead Electrification (OHE) works and associated civil works in India.

Similarly, KEC's civil business has secured orders of ₹161 crore for residential, industrial projects in India and the cables business has secured orders of ₹135 crore for several cabling projects.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said: “We are pleased with the new order wins in the face of challenging global headwinds. The orders in T&D, especially in the West Asian region, enable us to strengthen our presence in the international markets.”

Published on January 23, 2020
contract
KEC International
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Godrej Appliances forays into air-cooler segment