KEC bags orders worth ₹1,255 crore

RPG Group Company KEC International has bagged new orders of ₹1,255 crore across its Transmission & Distribution, railways, civil and cables business.

The T&D business and SAE Towers have won orders worth ₹510 crore for projects in Africa, West Asia and the Americas. KEC’s railway business has bagged orders of ₹449 crore for Overhead Electrification (OHE) works and associated civil works in India.

Similarly, KEC's civil business has secured orders of ₹161 crore for residential, industrial projects in India and the cables business has secured orders of ₹135 crore for several cabling projects.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said: “We are pleased with the new order wins in the face of challenging global headwinds. The orders in T&D, especially in the West Asian region, enable us to strengthen our presence in the international markets.”