KEC bags Rs 845-cr orders from NCRTC, Kochi Metro

KEC International Ltd, an infrastructure EPC company of the RPG Group, has secured its first orders of Rs. 845 crore in the emerging Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and Metro sectors in India.

The RRTS order, for construction of elevated viaduct and stations of the Delhi – Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is for Rs. 580 crore.

KEC has also bagged order for construction of viaduct along with stations for the Phase 1 extension of Kochi metro rail project, from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) of Rs. 265 crore.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “ These orders mark our entry into the urban transport sector and further expands our client portfolio. This foray will also help us in building a robust executable order book, thus enabling us to scale up the business and achieve the desired growth plans.”