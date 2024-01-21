When thousands throng Ayodhya to visit Ram Mandir on Monday and the following days, many of them will be using the bio-toilets produced and installed by a Kerala-based company, Indian Centrifuge Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ICF).

The company, with its major manufacturing unit at SIDCO industrial estate in Ettumanur in Kottayam district, has taken up the order from Swachh Bharat Mission and completed the delivery and installation within 60 days to make them ready before Makar Sankranti on Monday, Sambhunath Sasikumar, Managing Director, said. The company has also taken up 24x7 maintenance on these toilets for the next year.

The major product of the company is the bio-toilet, and in addition to that, ICF also produces treatment systems where there is no basic infrastructure, such as chemical toilets, hand wash stations, water-free urinals, and shower cabins.

The company has a monthly capacity to produce 300 bio-toilets and has been supplying various such sanitation products to Sabarimala since 2013. It opened its second factory in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, in 2022.

