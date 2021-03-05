Companies

KFC India launches all-women restaurant in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 05, 2021

This is the second all-women restaurant for KFC India

KFC India has recently opened a new restaurant in Hyderabad – an all-women restaurant, led and operated by a women team.

Right from taking orders, preparing favourite KFC items, serving customers to managing the overall operations of the restaurant – this is one restaurant that completely runs on woman power, KFC said in a statement.

This is the second all-women restaurant for KFC India, the first being in Darjeeling. “It reinforces the brand’s commitment towards gender parity and belief in empowering women from the grassroot level,” KFC said in the statement.

The brand has also had woman delivery riders, who have been breaking stereotypes and carving a niche with their unconventional career choices. Through efforts as these, the brand takes forward the legacy of their iconic founder Colonel Sanders who always believed in all people, it added.

