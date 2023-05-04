Quick-service restaurant chain KFC India clocked sales growth of 25 per cent in the first quarter ended March 31. During the same period, Pizza Hut clocked 16 per cent sales growth in the country.

KFC and Pizza Hut brands are owned by Yum! Brands Inc, which released its first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives), said, “The quarter ending March recorded a 25 per cent system sales growth for India and area countries. Continuing the momentum from last year, we focused on expanding our footprint across the country to over 800 restaurants.”

“We strengthened our commitment towards increasing consumer accessibility with the launch of our first Smart Restaurant in West Bengal, and added our 17th Sustainable Restaurant in the country, in Punjab. This quarter saw us bring back one of our most iconic and loved products, Chizza, and occasion-based offers such as Big Treat Week and Chicken Feast Week gave fans a chance to enjoy their favourite KFC products at great value,” he added.

The India business contribution to the overall sales of KFC is pegged at about 2 per cent. Pizza Hut India also contributed about 2 per cent to the brand’s global sales.

In an earnings statement, David Gibbs, Global CEO, Yum! Brands, Inc, said “Our first-quarter results continue to illustrate the power of our global portfolio and the advantages of our business model. The demand for our iconic brands is evident as our incredible teams and franchise partners delivered another strong quarter with system sales growth of 13 per cent, excluding Russia, driven by 8 per cent same-store sales growth and continued development momentum.”