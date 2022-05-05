KFC, Pizza Hut see strong sales momentum in India in March quarter

QSR chain KFC, owned by Yum! Brands Inc, reported a system sales growth of 41 per cent in India in the first quarter ended March. The company said that the brand KFC has now over 600 stores operational in the country.

Yum! Brands Inc, which released its global first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, also saw a strong growth momentum in India for its other key QSR brand — Pizza Hut. The pizza chain registered a system sales growth of 44 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.

Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said, “Our performance in the quarter ending March (Q1 2022) has been strong as we recorded a positive sales growth, with a system sales growth of 41 per cent in India and area countries. Building on the momentum from last year, we continue to launch disruptive products and expand our footprint by opening new restaurants.”

Signature products

Menon said that the quarter also witnessed the launch of the KFC Biryani Bucket that “is one of the brand’s most innovative products” and “brings together two consumer favourites of Biryani rice & KFC’s signature chicken”.

“We ended the quarter by touching a major milestone in our India journey — growing 600+ restaurants strong — across more than 150 cities, which, we are celebrating with the #BucketCanvas campaign. With more customers experiencing our food and engaging with the brand every day through different touchpoints, we want to continue being relevant and distinctive, and are confident of our growth in India,” Menon added.