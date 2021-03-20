Khaitan & Burly introduce air coolers in Telangana

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Launching a new range of air coolers in Hyderabad, Khaitan & Burly outlined plans to set up a manufacturing facility for air coolers in Telangana.
After introducing a wide range of Air Coolers at a dealers meet, Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, said the company portfolio of Air Coolers range from 10 litres to 110 liters to suit different needs. The company has set a target to sell 2 lakh Air Coolers across India this season.
“We are planning to set up an air cooler manufacturing plant in Telangana. This will be our first manufacturing facility out of Dharuhera in Haryana. We may invest ₹ 50 crore in setting up the plant. We are working on the location and other details of the proposed plant and expect to finalise in due course,” he said in a statement.
Khaitan is a 50 years old brand and enjoys a strong market equity. Burly Home Appliances is a manufacturer of appliances, coolers and washing machines. They acquired Brand Royalty from Khaitan through its Principal Company MPPL.
The company has a brand license based on royalty for ten years, which is renewable. Under the Khaitan brand, it offers Air Coolers and LED TVs and now plans to introduce Geysers later this year.
