Ki Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, an integrated aftermarket player running India’s largest independent multi-brand car service under the ‘myTVS’ brand and also involved in distributing automotive spare parts and accessories, has announced a major expansion plan aimed at more than doubling its network and raising funds. Its proposed network expansion is expected to generate about 10,000 jobs across India over the next two years.

On Thursday, G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director of Ki Mobility, revealed that myTVS service network recently surpassed 1,000 service outlets. “In terms of scale, myTVS should be in the top three, if not the top five, regardless of the comparison criteria, including those used by vehicle manufacturers,” he stated.

The company plans to open two service centres per day, either owned or franchised, with a goal of reaching 2,500 centres within the next two years. This expansion is projected to create employment for 9,000-10,000 people. With its 1,000 outlets in 450 towns, myTVS has already provided jobs for over 5,000 individuals. “Our goal is to achieve a network of 5,000 outlets by 2027,” Raghavan added.

Brand standardisation

Four years ago, Ki Mobility embarked on organising the fragmented multi-brand service network industry by focusing on brand standardisation, technology, technician quality and pricing transparency, supported by a comprehensive digital platform. “We have now matured into a true mobility platform,” he said.

The company has structured its operations around personal mobility (passenger cars and individual owners), enterprise mobility (corporates, fleets, and vehicle manufacturers utilising their technology), fleet mobility (commercial vehicles and fleets), and the garage ecosystem (integrating 30,000 garages into the mainstream). All operations are supported by a cloud-based AI system.

Ki Mobility, part of TVS Mobility, which is part of the T S Rajam Group, ended FY24 with more than ₹1,800 crore in revenue. The company expects to grow at a rate of 25-30 per cent. It also plans to raise funds within the next nine months to support new segment entries and future expansions.

Ki Mobility is also considering global expansion of its digital technology platform, with pilot programmes underway in Asia Pacific, the UK (Europe), and Africa.

Additionally, it has made significant strides in the EV segment, collaborating with 25 EV manufacturers across various categories, including passenger and commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers, and construction equipment. Services offered in this space range from vehicle-driven telematics to cloud solutions, servicing, parts distribution, roadside assistance and charging infrastructure.

“Very soon, a significant portion of our revenue will come from the EV segment,” Raghavan said.